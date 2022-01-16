Louth senator welcomes the launch of new Housing Strategy for Disabled People

Fianna Fáil Senator in Louth, Erin McGreehan, has welcomed the launch of the National Housing Strategy for Disabled People 2022 - 2027.

The Strategy sets out the Government’s vision for delivering housing and related supports for disabled people. It replaces the National Housing Strategy for People with a Disability 2011 – 2016 (extended to 2021).

The new strategy places a greater emphasis on independent living and community inclusion than the previous strategy. Implementation of the plan will be based on the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Developed under the guiding principles of Housing for All, the Government’s national plan for housing to 2030, the strategy seeks to facilitate disabled people to live independently with the appropriate choices and control over where, how and with whom they live.



The National Housing Strategy for Disabled People 2022 – 2027 is the result of a comprehensive 8-month, two phase consultation process and is laid out across six themes, each detailing desired outcomes to deliver the overall vision set out in the plan:

1 – Accessible Housing and Communities



2 – Interagency Collaboration and the Provision of Supports



3 – Affordability of Housing



4 – Communication and Access to Information



5 – Knowledge, Capacity, and Expertise



6 – Strategy Alignment

Work has now begun on the very important Implementation Plan for the Strategy. The Housing Agency will oversee this work. The Implementation Plan will be published by the end of quarter 2, 2022 detailing how outcomes will be achieved.

Senator McGreehan said: “I warmly welcome the publication of the new National Housing Strategy for Disabled People 2022-2027.

"This Government’s philosophy is ‘Housing for All’, which means that our housing provision must be inclusive of people with disabilities.

“Our goal is for Ireland to be a better place for disabled people to live in, to access the right kind of housing or accommodation, a place where those with a disability have choices and play a central role in relation to matters and decisions that affect their lives.

"This Strategy sets our course for housing to play its part in achieving that.”