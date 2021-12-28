Louth project to receive €75,000 under Disability Awareness Fund

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement that a local project is set to receive funding of €75,000 under the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund (DPAF) 2021.

Senator McGreehan commented:

“I am pleased to see the launch of the first year of the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund, and delighted that a project here in Louth will receive €75,000 as part of the fund.

“I know that there was huge interest in this fund and that speaks to the need for practical and effective measures to support the integration of persons with disabilities into our daily community life.

“Working in partnership with Local Authorities and community organisations supported by this Fund, we will be able to make progress on breaking down barriers to participating in local activities and making local amenities more accessible.”

The government has stated that the purpose of the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund is to provide funding to support the participation of people with disabilities in local activities and to help remove barriers to community involvement while supporting the promotion and implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) in communities.

The government has further stated that the funding will be provided through Local Authorities.