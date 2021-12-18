DKIT GOAL mile run returns this Christmas

This Christmas morning will see the return of DKIT’s annual mile run in aid of GOAL.

The annual event, now in its seventh year at the college, sees people across the country gather over the Christmas holidays to run, jog or walk a mile to support vulnerable communities across fourteen countries in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

This year marks the first time that both in-person and virtual GOAL Miles are taking place following the move online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, over 170 GOAL Miles were organised across Ireland, with approximately 50,000 people raising over €250,000 in 2019.

With AIB’s support, the GOAL Mile is now set to return stronger than ever.

Sarah Mc Eneaney, GOAL Mile organiser, sees the annual event as an important Christmas tradition:

“It is so fantastic to return to our in person event Christmas morning at 10am but we also have the virtual option for anyone who cannot attend.”

“Everyone is welcome to run or walk their mile and to donate what they can to this very worthy cause.”

“There is always a wonderful atmosphere at the Goal Mile with everyone dressed up in their festive jumpers, santa hats and costumes.”

“Every year we see a variety of runners, walkers, dog walkers, kids on their new bikes from Santa Claus, etc.”

“Join us this year if you haven’t done so before and make it one of your Christmas traditions.”

“You definitely won’t regret it.“

GOAL’s Director of Fundraising and Marketing, Eamon Sharkey, sees the option of physical or virtual GOAL Miles as an opportunity to connect even more people with their communities, the Irish diaspora and GOAL’s work this Christmas.

“We are so excited to re-connect with people in-person this Christmas.”

“For many people, it will have been two years since they were last with family, friends and neighbours, and we hope the GOAL Mile can play a part in bringing people together as we come out of such a challenging period.”

“Of course, there are many people around the world who still can’t be at home or take part in physical events this Christmas.”

“That is why we are delighted to also be encouraging virtual GOAL Miles once again. Last year, people from every corner of the world took part to make it a truly global event, and we would love to see that become a part of the longstanding tradition of the GOAL Mile.”

There will be a donation bucket on the morning and online donations can be made via: https://goal-mile-2021.raisely.com/dundalk-dkit-goal-mile.

The event kicks off at 10:00am on Christmas day and those wishing to take part can register online by visiting: www.goalmile.org.