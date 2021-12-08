Dundalk people urged to support Friends of St Oliver's Community Hospital Christmas fundraiser

The generosity of the people of Dundalk is being called upon again by the Friends of St Oliver’s Community Hospital in the next couple of weeks as they sell lines for their Christmas fundraising draw.

Lines for the draw, which will take place in St Oliver’s on Friday December 17, cost €2 each or three for €5. The winners will be contacted by phone.

There are a number of tempting hampers on offer as prizes in the draw including an incredible Christmas hamper.

Volunteers from the committee will be at the Clanbrassil Centre, Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk, from 9am to 5pm on Friday December 10 and again at the same times, at the Long Walk Shopping Centre, on Thursday December 16.

Chairperson of the Friends of St Oliver’s, Anne Campbell, said: "We are very happy to be out in Dundalk again selling lines for the Christmas draw.

"We rely totally on the funds raised through initiatives like the Christmas draw, which we were unable to run last year because of Covid 19.

"We hope that the people of Dundalk, who have been incredibly generous to us in the past, will support us on the days we are selling lines.

"Every single cent raised goes directly to providing comfort measures and items for those who call St Oliver’s their home.

"As everyone knows, residents of nursing homes have been deeply and severely impacted by the pandemic over the last nearly two years and we continue, as a group, to support the residents in St Oliver’s in every way we can."