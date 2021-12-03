Search

03 Dec 2021

Money laundering case returned to Dundalk Circuit Court

Dundalk courthouse

A 34 year old man accused of money laundering as part of an email scam, which allegedly tricked a company to send almost €100,000 to his bank account, was last week returned for trial at Dundalk Circuit Court.

Craciun Caldanas who gave an address at Avenne Boucicaut,Chalon sur Saône, France is charged with engaging in possessing property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct while being reckless as to whether or not said property was the proceeds of crime, at Ulster Bank, West Street, Drogheda on February 21st 2019.

At Dundalk district court last week, Judge Eirinn McKiernan sent him forward to the current sitting of the Circuit Court – sitting in Drogheda next Tuesday and granted legal aid after being told the Romanian national has a part time job working on a vegetable farm.

