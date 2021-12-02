Dundalk court: Accused of possessing semi-automatic pistol

A 38-year-old man accused of possessing a semi-automatic pistol, was returned for trial at Trim Circuit Court, when he appeared before Dundalk district court last week.

A book of evidence was served on a Defence barrister on behalf of Wayne Lynch of Trinity Gardens, Drogheda, who appeared via videolink.

He is charged with possessing a 7.65 Browning calibre Zoraki Model 2906 semi-automatic pistol at an unknown location in Slane, County Meath on November 11th 2019 as to give rise to an inference that he had not got it in possession for a lawful purpose.

A Detective Garda from Drogheda Garda Station told Dundalk district court that the DPP had directed trial on indictment and had also consented to a send forward on a signed plea, should a guilty plea be entered.

After being given an alibi warning by Judge Eirinn McKiernan, the defendant was formally sent forward to the next sitting of Trim Circuit Court on January 11th

Following a contested bail hearing, Judge McKiernan remanded him in custody with consent to bail subject to conditions that he surrender his passport, that he signs on at Drogheda Garda Station every Monday and Friday and that he observes a curfew from 11pm to 6am.