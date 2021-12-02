Dundalk Chamber urge people to buy Shop Local Gift Vouchers this Christmas

The Dundalk Chamber of Commerce is encouraging companies to give their employees 'Shop Local Gift Vouchers' to help keep money local this Christmas.

Commenting on the announcement that there are now over 360 local shops and businesses redeeming “Shop Local Gift Vouchers” Chamber President Sean Farrell is calling on members of the public and the business community to get behind the Shop Local Vouchers this Christmas and give them as Christmas presents to family and staff.

“With over €4 million sold to date since they launched five years ago, they have been a resounding success”, Sean said.

Every €10 spent locally on Irish products generates more than €40 of benefit to the local community in terms of employment, the Chamber said.

The retail sector employs more people than any other sector in the Irish economy. Retailers and suppliers are currently under significant pressure and its now more important than ever to shop local.

Local shops use local services such as accountants, insurance brokers and suppliers.

Vice President of Dundalk Chamber Una McGoey is also asking local employers to get behind this voucher scheme and give the Shop Local Gift Vouchers as the Christmas Bonus this year.

Employers can save 56% on staff rewards by giving employees a Shop Local Gift Voucher instead of cash, according to the Chamber.

Chamber's Paddy Malone said:“Businesses can reward their staff with a €500 tax free payment.

"You are entitled to give one each year. Under the Small Benefits Exemption Scheme, company Directors and Employees can receive a non-cash bonus of up to €500 in value on a completely tax-free basis each year and he would encourage all employers to buy this voucher for the town."

By buying the “Shop Local Gift Vouchers” not only can you save money by taking advantage of the Government Small Benefit Exemption Scheme, but it is also a fully deductible business expense for your company, Paddy continued.

If you have not availed of the Small Benefit Exemption Scheme so far in 2021, Paddy said he would encourage people do so before 31st December 2021 and use Shop Local Gift Vouchers for this.

Una also stated that Directors of a limited company can avail of a €500 tax free payment as they are considered an employee of the business.

Unfortunately, this benefit does not apply to Sole traders / Partnerships however it would apply to their employees, she added.

She also mentioned “that the added advantage of these vouchers is that they do not expire over time unlike other vouchers”

If you want to buy vouchers you can purchase online on www.dundalk.ie/vouchers or directly from the Dundalk Chamber Offices by calling Tel: 042 9336343 or email accounts@dundalk.ie To check out the full list of outlets who are redeeming the Shop Local Gift Vouchers visit http://shoplocal.dundalk.ie