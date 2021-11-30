Possible disruption to water supplies in Castlebellingham and Dunleer today

There may be some disruptions to water supplies in Castlebellingham and surrounding areas today due to ongoing work at a water treatment plan.
Irish Water have said that the works at a water treatment plant in Greenmount may cause supply disruptions and that the work is not expected to be finished until 9am tomorrow morning.
The disruption is expected in Castlebellingham, Dunleer, Annagassan and other surrounding areas today.
