Gardaí seize almost a quarter of million euro worth of suspected diazepam in Louth

An Garda Síochána in Louth have seized almost a quarter of a million euro worth of suspected Diazepam tablets in Louth overnight, November 24th, under Operation Tara.
The seizure was made in the Legavoureen area of Drogheda shortly before 11pm on Wednesday November 24, 2021, when Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit at Drogheda conducted a search operation.
During the course of this search they located more than €247,000 worth of suspected Diazepam tablets.
An investigation into this seizure is ongoing.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This search was conducted as part of Operation Stratus, an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Drogheda.
