Louth Senator calls on government to act on transport supports for people with disabilities following Ombudsman report

A Louth Senator has called for urgent action on personal transport supports for people with disabilities after an Ombudsman report showed current facilities are inadequate and unfair.

Speaking on the publication of the report by Ombudsman Peter Tyndall, Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan said that the government needs to move quickly on these issues.

The report, which details the difficulties that people with disabilities have around both personal and public transport, particularly highlights a discontinued scheme where no new applicants can apply, but those who were already on it continue to receive payments.

Mr Tyndall says that he is concerned that issues identified by the Ombudsman in reports as early as 2012 have been ignored and that there is no evidence that progress has been made in assisting disabled people with their daily lives.

“The time is now up on inaction. The Government has to make positive changes to make this country more accessible for all our citizens,” said Senator McGreehan

“Since getting into politics I have been raising these issues repeatedly and I have never received an adequate response from any government department or local authority.

“Best intentions to make things better are of no use to the thousands of citizens barred from accessing all the country has to offer.”

Senator McGreehan said that people have been “grounded” by the lack of supports, saying that they are unable to access medical care, employment and social interaction.

“They cannot access medical care, employment, basic social enjoyment and they are essentially barred from life. This is absolutely unacceptable.”