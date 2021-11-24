Dundalk Chamber to host webinar for cross border workers

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce in association with Eures Cross Border Partnership will host a webinar on tax rules for cross border workers and employers.

The webinar will take place on Thursday 9th December at 10am to 11am online on zoom.

Guest speakers are Rose Tierney of Tierney Tax Consultancy and Orla Rafferty of Orla Rafferty Ltd.

Eures Cross Border Partnership supports the cross-border worker, jobseeker and

employer.

Topics to be covered include the current tax position on remote working for employees. There will be an update on the employer situation on who must set up payroll in another jurisdiction and why this needs to be done.

Rose will also cover tax filing obligations for employees at year end and cross border workers and the issue of dual payroll.

Orla will discuss people resources and retaining talent and can the employer help.

There will also be a question-and-answer session at the end of the event.

Sean Farrell President Dundalk Chamber said he is delighted that the Chamber is running such and event as the topcis to be discussed are very releant to cross border workers and employers in the border region.

This is just one of many Eures Cross Border events that Dundalk Chamber of Commerce has hosted in the last few years with more planned for the future.

The EURES Cross Border Partnership is there to support the cross-border worker,jobseeker, and employer.

EURES Advisers are based all along the border region, north and south, in the Government Employment Services as well as through Chambers of Commerce and Trade Union Bodies.

To book your free place call Brenda in Dundalk Chamber of Commerce on Tel: 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie

For more the latest information on cross border working, job seeking or employing and the important issues of the day log on to www.eurescrossborder.eu or follow it on twitter @crosseures