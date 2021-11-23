50 houses set to be built as part of new estate in mid Louth

The go-ahead has been given for a 50 house development in mid Louth.
Planning permission has been granted by Louth County Council for a 50 house development in Woodlands in Dunleer.
The application, filed by Birchgrange Ltd, will see 22 four-bedroom semi-detached houses, 16 three-bedroom terraced houses and 12 two-bed terraced houses being built. Car parking will also be built.
The planning application filed originally envisioned 53 houses being built on the site, however three homes were taken off in a subsequent filing on October 13th 2021.
