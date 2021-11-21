Louth County Council set to collect over €35 million in commercial rates in 2022

Over €35 million worth of commercial rates are to be collected by Louth County Council in 2022, as part of the budgetary process which was completed yesterday.

The 2022 Budget for Louth County Council, which was drafted by Chief Executive Joan Martin and Director of Finance Bernie Woods, was approved by councillors on Monday afternoon.

The budget itself was passed by 20 votes to six, with the six votes in opposition coming from Sinn Féin councillors. There were no amendments proposed.

In total, Louth County Council has passed a balanced budget worth €140 million.

The total rates expected to be levied by LCC next year is €35.04 million, which is a slight drop on the amount of rates collected in 2021 of €35.44 million.

Funds received from rent will also make up a significant portion of the budget for 2022, with €12.77 million coming from local authority rents.

Local property tax is also set to make up €9.9 million of the total income for Louth County Council in 2022.

The council are also estimating that they will make €2.43 million from parking charges and fines.

There has also been a significant increase in the spending on the housing budget within Louth County Council, with an extra €7.9 million being allocated to the department.

This brings the total expenditure on housing within the local authority to €47.7 for 2022, which is well over a quarter of its total budget.