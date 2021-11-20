Search

20/11/2021

Planning permission granted for 15 new houses in Blackrock

Blackrock

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Permission has been granted for 15 new residential buildings in Blackrock.

Planning permission was granted by Louth County Council for the 15 house development, which was filed by PJ & EJ Doherty Ltd in late September 2021.

The project, which will be developed in Greengates Blackrock, will see 15 residential dwellings built off the Cocklehill Road.

The houses themselves will be broken down into multiple unit types, with a mix of three-bedroom semi-detached houses and terraced housing of between three and two bedrooms.

There will also be site excavation works undertaken to facilitate the building of the houses, with car parking being provided as well.

Access to the development will come through the Cocklehill Road, with the application saying that there will be upgrade works carried out to facilitate cars, pedestrians and cyclists.

There will be open space available within the development, according to the application sent to Louth County Council.

