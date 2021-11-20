Local family set to raise funds for Lourdes Hospital with massive Christmas light display

A local Louth family is lighting up their entire garden with Christmas lights and decorations to help raise funds for Our Lady Of Lourdes in Drogheda.

The Carolan family, who live just outside Dundalk in Kilkerly, are planning on Lighting Up the Darkness as part of their efforts to raise funds for the neonatal intensive care unit in Our Lady of Lourdes Hosptial in Drogheda and in the Rotunda.

Last year, they raised over €4,000 for the Dundalk Simon Community with their Christmas light show.

The family are raising the money for the NICU units due to their recent experience with fatal foetal abnormalities and the work that the staff in both hospitals did for the family.

According to Roisin Carolan, she was told that when she was 13 weeks pregnant with twins, one of the babies wasn’t developing normally and after weeks of tests, the family were told that the baby wouldn’t survive for long after being born.

Roisin was then taken to hospital at 27 weeks pregnant, giving birth six days later to two twin boys.

While baby Ethan spent two weeks in the NICU in the Rotunda, and then seven weeks in the care of the NICU in Drogheda, baby Robert lived for just one hour after being born.

He was buried five days later, surrounded by a heartbroken family.

“We are so grateful to the teams in both the Rotunda and the NICU in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, for their compassion, empathy, quick thinking and dedication to their work in the height of the COVID 19 pandemic,” said the Carolan family, launching their fundraiser.

“Without their experience, knowledge and faith, this story may have had a very different ending.

“We are also so grateful to our families and friends for all their love and support during this very difficult time.”

The family have said that the lights will be lit in memory of baby Robert.

People are being encouraged to visit the house to see the lights in person, with the switch being flipped on them on December 3rd and they will remain on until the New Year.

“Please donate whatever you can, and be sure to visit and see the lights in person. We are just 5 miles outside Dundalk- Cortial, Kilkerley, Dundalk A91 T671. Make sure and bring the kids and take photos.”

They also said that all funds raised will be split evenly between the Rotunda Foundation and the NICU in Our Lady Of Lourdes in Drogheda.

Anyone interested in donating is asked to visit their GoFundMe page, available here.