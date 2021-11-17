Search

17/11/2021

Science Week success for Dundalk students

St Louis Transition Year students doing live show for Science Week

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

The St Louis Transition Year students were hardly back from mid term when it was all systems go as past pupil Dr. Niamh Shaw blew into town to prep the girls for a wonderful opportunity for Science Week 2021.

Approximately 20 girls took part in a week of live shows with Niamh, and in projects on topics as diverse as Technology, money, love, 3D and Computer Grapic Imagery, and mental health. The girls co-presented with Niamh and got to interview her and other significant scientists. They also presented their projects to the live audience each weekday evening they were hosting.

Teacher Anne-Marie Kirk was delighted with the outcome.

She said: "It is always great for our students to work with past pupils because it makes the possibility fo a career in Science a reality when they see it in action.

"Niamh is so personable and the school has a long and happy association with her.

"It was hard work but worth the effort. The girls learned some very valuable new skills beyond the classroom - always the aim of our busy TY programme."

