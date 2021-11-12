Man (20s) hospitalised after single-vehicle collision in Castlebellingham yesterday evening

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after a single-vehicle crash in Castlebellingham yesterday evening.
Both Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Greenmount in Castlebellingham at approximately 6:55pm yesterday evening.
The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
According to Gardaí, the road on which the collision took place has now reopened.
