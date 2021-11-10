Garda investigation underway into house fire in Muirheavnamor last night

Dundalk Gardaí are investigating the house fire
Gardaí in Dundalk are currently investigating the cause of a house fire in Muirheavnamor that broke out at around 10pm last night.
The fire itself broke out at a house in Muirheavnamor shortly after 10pm.
Gardaí have said that it is being treated as an incident of arson.
There have been no arrests made so far, with Gardaí saying that all investigations remain ongoing.
