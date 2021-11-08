Dundalk court: Fined for drunk driving

A 28 year old man who admitted a charge of drunk driving on the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk, was disqualified from driving for two years, when he appeared before the local district court last week.
Dermot Hoey with an address at Williamstown, Castlebellingham was prosecuted arising out of a detection on August 28th last yar.
Judge John Brennan imposed a €300 fine and at the request of the defence deferred the ban from coming into force until April 27th next.
The Minister for the Environment said there hasn't been enough progress to date either here or at the 25 preceding COPs.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.