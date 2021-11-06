Creative Spark has new Artist in Residence

Creative Spark's latest Artist in Residence is Donall Billings.

Over the last seven years, Creative Spark has supported 37 visual artists through the Creative Spark Residency Programme and said they are delighted to be welcoming their most recent Donall.

Donall is a professional artist with a wealth of experience in printmaking.

Hailing from Belfast Donall graduated with a BA (Hons) in Fine Art Printmaking from the University of Ulster (School of Art) Belfast and a Masters in Arts Management at Queen’s University Belfast.

His work in experimental printmaking and alternative photography techniques resulted in residencies from both the Santander and Belfast Print Workshop.

During his time in Creative Spark, Donall intends to his time to conduct research into the many variations of the lithography printmaking process with the view to using safer and environmentally friendly materials and substances.

The use of safer, less toxic methods for printmaking may open access to potentially new audiences to participate in a typically challenging and demanding process.

The Creative Spark Residency Programme provides opportunities for visual artists and art professionals to research and develop their practices.

It supports both emerging and established visual artists working in any medium, but gives preference to those artists developing a body of work in a printmaking discipline.

Each residency is supported by provision of studio space in Creative Spark, along with access to all the facilities and basic technical support.

The residency generally lasts between two to three months and they are now accepting applications. For further information, please call us on (042) 938 5720 or email our Print Studio Coordinator at grainne@creativespark.ie

This programme has been generously supported by Create Louth (Arts Service of Louth County Council).