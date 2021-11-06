Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic to operate in Cooley today

Vaccination centre in Fairways hotel
A walk-in vaccination clinic is set to operate this Saturday in Cooley, with local public health doctors saying that they are some cases of the so-called Delta plus variant in the region.
The pop-up clinic itself will be located at the Cooley Kickhams GAA Clubhouse in Carlingford and will operate on Saturday morning and afternoon.
The centre will open between 10am and 4:30pm for people who have not yet received their Covid-19 vaccine, or who have not yet got their second dose.
The clinic is open to anyone aged over 12, while 12 to 15-year-olds must attend with their parent or guardian.
“COVID-19 is spreading in our communities in Louth,” said Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of the Department of Public Health North East.
“The high community transmission that we are currently observing in Louth relates to cases and outbreaks associated with social interactions and gatherings.”
Dr Pereira urged people who have either not been vaccinated or who have not yet had their second dose after 21 days to attend the centre.
“Vaccines are providing effective protection against serious illness from COVID-19."
The Byrne Brothers, Declan (right) and Ciaran (left) are confident they can put it up to Naomh Mairtin in the county final. (Pictures: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.