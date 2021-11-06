Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic to operate in Cooley today

A walk-in vaccination clinic is set to operate this Saturday in Cooley, with local public health doctors saying that they are some cases of the so-called Delta plus variant in the region.

The pop-up clinic itself will be located at the Cooley Kickhams GAA Clubhouse in Carlingford and will operate on Saturday morning and afternoon.

The centre will open between 10am and 4:30pm for people who have not yet received their Covid-19 vaccine, or who have not yet got their second dose.

The clinic is open to anyone aged over 12, while 12 to 15-year-olds must attend with their parent or guardian.

“COVID-19 is spreading in our communities in Louth,” said Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of the Department of Public Health North East.

“The high community transmission that we are currently observing in Louth relates to cases and outbreaks associated with social interactions and gatherings.”

Dr Pereira urged people who have either not been vaccinated or who have not yet had their second dose after 21 days to attend the centre.

“Vaccines are providing effective protection against serious illness from COVID-19."