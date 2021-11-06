Search

06/11/2021

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic to operate in Cooley today

As many as 120 people every hour able to get their Covid-19 jab at Dundalk vaccination centre

Vaccination centre in Fairways hotel

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A walk-in vaccination clinic is set to operate this Saturday in Cooley, with local public health doctors saying that they are some cases of the so-called Delta plus variant in the region.

The pop-up clinic itself will be located at the Cooley Kickhams GAA Clubhouse in Carlingford and will operate on Saturday morning and afternoon.

The centre will open between 10am and 4:30pm for people who have not yet received their Covid-19 vaccine, or who have not yet got their second dose.

The clinic is open to anyone aged over 12, while 12 to 15-year-olds must attend with their parent or guardian.

“COVID-19 is spreading in our communities in Louth,” said Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of the Department of Public Health North East.

“The high community transmission that we are currently observing in Louth relates to cases and outbreaks associated with social interactions and gatherings.”

Dr Pereira urged people who have either not been vaccinated or who have not yet had their second dose after 21 days to attend the centre.

“Vaccines are providing effective protection against serious illness from COVID-19."

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

We may be a few months away from the first Grand Slam of the year at the Australian Open and long past the Wimbledon Championships last Summer when tennis takes over the TV airwaves, but that hasn't s

Photo Gallery: Tennis Ireland Festival comes to Carlingford

Home

We may be a few months away from the first Grand Slam of the year at the Australian Open and long past the Wimbledon Championships last Summer when tennis takes over the TV airwaves, but that hasn't stopped Tennis Ireland from doing all they can to sell the sport to the next generation.


During the midterm they nominated Carlingford Tennis to kick start their ‘Tennis Festival’. This is an initiative aimed at getting young players on court and learning the basic coordination skills to play tennis but in a fun and safe way.


Headed up by local coach John McGahon who is also a performance coach for Leinster Tennis, he arranged for Tennis Ireland and regional coaches to come to Carlingford for coach education days focusing on young kids ages from 6-10 for a free tennis festival that included specific games and fun learning for these juniors. 


The coaches dressed up as super hero’s and lots of fun was had on the day. In total we had 48 juniors playing on the courts in different sessions: 


1) Red Ball (beginner) were we had 24 kids ranging from 6-10 


2) Orange Ball were we had 18 kids play 11-13


3) Green Ball were we arranged match play and fun games for teenagers 14-16


Here are a selection of photos of the happy coaches and students learning more about the sport of tennis. Could this be the start of a further love of the sport?


Use the next < to go through the gallery 

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media