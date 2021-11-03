Significant regeneration project for Carlingford announced by Louth County Council

A new regeneration project for Carlingford has been launched by Louth County Council, with plans being drawn up for new public spaces in the town to improve the quality of life for residents and to promote tourism in the area.

The Living in Carlingford - Visiting Carlingford regeneration project was announced by Louth County Council as part of efforts to improve both the quality of life for Carlingford residents, as well as to promote more sustainable tourism and economic development for the town.

According to LCC, the main goal of the project is to improve the public realm of the town, with aims to improve the streets and spaces within the town, update the current traffic management system for the town and support local businesses and casual traders.

As part of the consultation process for the project, carried out by RPS Consulting Engineers, several weaknesses were identified around the public realm, with issues around the current public space being considered “limited and poor in quality”.

The report also raises the lack of pedestrian and disability acces throughout the town, as well as highlighting clutter on pavements.

The report highlights several times how Carlingford Lough and the town are cut off by the R176 Greenore road into the village, calling it a movement barrier.

To solve this issue however, the report suggests that a new public park is created to connect the town with the Lough.

It also details potential opportunities for improving public spaces in Carlingford, with designers seeking to create a streetscape that “focuses on safe pedestrian movement” and “preserve and enhance existing character of the town centre”.

It does add that the space for public realm improvements is limited by buildings in the town, but says that specific “nodes” in the town can be used to create “high-quality, multi-functional” public spaces.

According to the report, there may need to be some parking removed due to the needs of pedestrians, but that LCC will look at replacing it elsewhere.

It also cites sustainability in getting people to the town, saying that public transport will be explored to get more people into Carlingford.

“Along with new parking infrastructure within Carlingford, this project will also aim to explore the possibility of incorporating more sustainable modes of bringing people to and from Carlingford without increasing vehicular traffic in the village,” reads the report.

Examples of this include a shuttle bus from Carlingford Ferry to the town, as well as on busy days, shuttle buses from areas like Dundalk and Newry to Carlingford. Parking closer to the greenway is also suggested so people can more easily access it and the town.

The project itself is set to be funded by both LCC and the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

A public consultation process on the proposed regeneration is set to begin today, with people being urged to submit feedback to the new plans.

LCC has also said that a public information event will be held in the Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday November 9th from noon until 8pm to answer questions on the project.