Barrack Street Butchers closed due to fire overnight

Barrack St Butchers Dundalk
Barrack Street Butchers have been forced to close due to a fire in the shop overnight.
The business made the announcement on its Facebook page early this morning, saying that the butcher shop will be closed "until further notice" due to the fire.
