27/10/2021

Dundalk court: Suspended sentence for theft and drug possession

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Witnessing his father being shot dead had a traumatic effect on a 26 year old man with 65 previous convictions, Dundalk district court was told last week.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan also heard Shane McMahon with an address at Greenacres, Dundalk had lost his uncle in a traffic collision the day before his last court date.

The defence solicitor said his client had paid compensation on the last day, in relation to the theft of a ring, a Guess purse worth €150 and €120 in cash from Barrack Mews, Dundalk on July 2nd last year.

He was also summoned for three separate counts of unlawful possession of drugs at West Terrace, Parnell Park on September sixth 2019 and eleven days later at Dundalk Garda Station, and March 21st last at Townparks.

The defence solicitor said his client's uncle was killed in a crash the day before his last court date.

He added that has since been housed by the council, recently became a father and had just started a new job as an apprentice fitter.

Mr. McMahon had 65 previous convictions but the solicitor said he believed his client had not come to further garda attention.

Judge McKiernan imposed a four month sentence suspended for 18 months on the defendant entering a good behaviour bond.

