Louth Senator welcomes €2.3 Billion increase to CAP co-funding over next seven years

A local Louth Senator has welcomed a government commitment to increase the amount of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) co-funding by €2.3 Billion.

Fianna Fáil Senator for Louth, Erin McGreehan has welcomed the CAP co-funding boost, saying that it will put “farm family incomes at the centre of all we do”.

The funding commitments will see the CAP co-funding be increased by 50% for the next seven years.

There will be a total exchequer contribution of €2.30bn for the CAP Strategic Plan 2023 - 2027, bringing the total funding to €9.8bn.

“I was delighted to see that a CAP co-funding commitment which will be 50% higher for the next 7 year period,” said Senator McGreehan.

Senator McGreehan said that the investment in CAP was a reflection of the government’s commitment to farmers, rural areas and the rural economy.

“It is an enormous vote of confidence in the sector’s ability to meet the considerable challenges it faces, and to secure an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable future, for farming families and for society more widely.”