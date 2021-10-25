Funding for Louth addiction support services

The HSE is to make available funding for addiction support services in Louth in a move that has been welcomed by Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú.

In a letter to community-based organisations, the HSE said that additional funding would be made available for services in Louth and Meath in the coming weeks.

There is €70,000 a year for a family support co-ordinator, while a further €55,000 is being made available for a family support worker.

The news is particularly welcome for the Dundalk-based Family Addiction Support Network (FASN) which provides vital support for families affected by substance misuse.

Deputy Ó Murchú said: "I welcome the news this week that the HSE is making this funding available and it is hoped that it will help bridge the problems that have been experienced in recent times by FASN.

"It is a step in the right direction.

"I have spoken to HSE management about the announcement and have been assured that the funding will be available on an annual basis for at least three years, subject to review.

"The community services that this funding aims to help are waiting to see the criteria and the application process, but it is hoped everything will be in place before the end of this year.

"I have spoken to FASN in Dundalk and they are hopeful that if they can secure this funding, it will ensure the continuation of the hugely important services they provide.

"In addition, the matter of funding for family-based addiction support services was raised by my colleague, Cllr. Kevin Meenan, at the North East Regional Drugs and Alcohol Forum recently and the HSE are in no doubt about the services needed to support families who have a loved one battling addiction."