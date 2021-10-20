Public health officials raise concerns over rising Covid-19 rates in Dundalk

Public health officials in the northeast have raised concerns about an increase in Covid-19 cases in Louth over the last week.

According to the Department of Public Health North East, the highest 14-day incidence rate in Louth is in the Dundalk-Carlingford Local Electoral Area (LEA) at 500 cases per 100,000 population.

Dundalk South has an incidence rate of 428.5 per 100,000 population, while Ardee is at 248.8 per 100,000 population.

Both Dundalk-Carlingford and Dundalk South have a higher incidence rate than the national average, which is 394.2 per 100,000 population.

Dr Augustine Pereira, the Director of the Department of Public Health North East says that they are continuing to monitor Covid-19 cases in the area to understand trends in Louth.

According to Dr Pereira, across four counties in the northeast: Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan, there has been a 42% increase in the number of cases notified last week compared to the previous week.

"Over the last year and a half, we have all done our bit to keep each other safe, but COVID-19 remains prevalent in our communities. The incidence rates are rising again in our vulnerable population including amongst the elderly, which is beginning to result in increased hospital admissions," said Dr Pereira.

"While COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities, maintaining public health measures and individual protective practices will be crucial in slowing COVID-19 infection as well as other respiratory infections, to reduce the impact on our healthcare capacity."

Dr Pereira encouraged those who have not yet been vaccinated to receive the jab, saying that it is an effective way of protecting against serious illness with Covid-19.

"We ask that everyone who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to avail of it as soon as possible. The majority of new cases in recent weeks have been in the unvaccinated age group. You will be looking after yourself, your loved ones, friends, colleagues and community by getting the vaccine."

Hospitalisations

It comes as there are now 452 people in hospital receiving treatment for Covid-19 as of 8pm last night. In Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda, there were 23 patients receiving treatment for Covid-19.

According to the HSE's Daily Operations Update, there are four people receiving treatment for Covid-19 who are currently in intensive care in Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda.

As well as this, there is currently only one available ICU bed in the Drogheda hospital.