Suspended sentence for uninsured Dundalk driver

A 26 year old man who was caught driving uninsured on two separate occasions, was given an eight month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court last week.

Philip Stokes with an address at Slieve Foy Park, Dundalk was prosecuted arising out of a detection at Slieve Foy Park at 3.40pm on July 29th last year.

The court was told he gave a false name but the investigating garda knew him as Philip Stokes.

He was also prosecuted for driving without a driving licence and insurance on the second occasion - on the Avenue Road on August 23rd 2020.

The court heard he had seven previous convictions - including driving without insurance.

The Defence solicitor said her client was due to start a new job in Lidl in Newry yesterday and admits he was in the wrong.

She said he had no excuse and very stupidly took a chance to drive.

After Judge McKiernan asked for evidence of the job offer, the defendant explained that he'd got through to the second round of interviews to which the judge replied "How can I rely on anything I'm told if I'm not told the truth?".

He was sentenced to two consecutive four month sentences which Judge McKiernan suspended on Philip Stokes entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months.

A six year disqualification from holding a driver's licence was also imposed.