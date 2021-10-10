Search

10/10/2021

McGahon calls for Louth coastal greenway stretching from Carlingford to Drogheda

Louth Council is seeking funding for a Ballymascalon to Blackrock greenway

A local Senator has told the Seanad of his aspirations for a coastal greenway in Louth, stretching from Carlingford to Drogheda, passing through both Blackrock and Dundalk.

Fine Gael Senator for Louth, John McGahon, has said that he wants Louth to have a “destination greenway”, similar to the Waterford greenway and that it should run along the coast of the entire county.

Speaking in the Seanad last Thursday, Senator McGahon said that building a coastal greenway all along the Louth coast would be a “big project” and queried what central government could do to help local authorities with these projects.

“My goal and long-term vision is to see that coastal greenway stretching from Drogheda right up the coastline with a wonderful view of Dundalk Bay, the Mourne Mountains in County Down, the Cooley Mountains in north Louth, stretching through Blackrock, Dundalk and on out to Carlingford,” said Senator McGahon.

“Naturally, this is a big project and big vision. What can Government do to try to help local authorities with that and to find out what about the big picture here?

Senator McGahon said that he expected something like this to take between 10 to 15 years to be completed and there was “no-point” saying it could be “magicked up any time soon”.

In response to Senator McGahon, Minister of State Josepha Madigan said that for the development of future greenways in Louth, Louth County Council should have continuous engagement with Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

