Search

09/10/2021

Fitzpatrick calls for defective block scheme to apply nationwide, as mica protestors take to Dublin

Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick to vote against the abortion bill proposal later today

Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick has called for the defective block scheme to apply nationwide

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A Dundalk TD has queried why there is no national scheme in place for people impacted by defective blocks, saying that people in Louth have been impacted by the ongoing scandal.

Independent TD for Louth, Peter Fitzpatrick, raised the issue in the Dáil last week, asking Tánaiste Leo Varadkar whether or not the scheme will be expanded to be nationwide, rather than just in Mayo and Donegal, the counties worst impacted by mica.

“The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage tells me there is ongoing engagement with a number of local authorities and local action groups on requests for extension of the scheme to other counties,” said Deputy Fitzpatrick. 

“Fair play to Donegal and Mayo but we cannot split the country in half. We need to treat the citizens of Ireland the same.”

He said that the issue is causing serious mental health problems for people impacted, and says that everyone in the country impacted should be able to access the scheme.

“Families have to leave their homes and keep paying their mortgages. If a house is deemed unfit a family cannot live in it.

“We all deserve to be treated the same. Please do not split the country. Please let everyone be able to join the scheme.”

In response, the Tánaiste told Deputy Fitzpatrick that the government is working on an “enhanced scheme” to assist those who have been impacted by both pyrite and mica.

He said that this included considerations of whether the scheme should be national or county-based, and if selected, it would be run by the Housing Agency rather than local authorities like Louth County Council

“If a house is affected by mica or pyrite it is affected by mica or pyrite and what county it is in should not make a difference,” said the Tánaiste.

It comes as mica protestors from Donegal and other counties impacted by the defective blocks protested in Dublin en mass, as part of efforts to secure a 100% redress scheme for their houses.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media