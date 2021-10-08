Search

08/10/2021

One Bank of Ireland branch in Louth set to close today

One Bank of Ireland branch in Louth set to close today

Bank of Ireland in Dunleer

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Bank of Ireland is set to close down its Dunleer branch at the end of the day, as 88 branches close across the county today.

The closure of Bank of Ireland branches was confirmed earlier this year.

Bank of Ireland has said that they have confirmed a deal with An Post to allow for lodgements and withdrawals in post offices, saying that this will help "protect access to over-the-counter banking".

The Financial Services Union (FSU) have said that the closures are a "sad day" for staff and customers of Bank of Ireland and that it shows a weakness in financial regulation in Ireland.

"Despite cross-party opposition in the Dáil and in Stormont and across wide sections of the community, Bank of Ireland have continued along the pathway of eroding their footprint and removing vital services from communities across our country," said John O'Connell, General Secretary of the FSU.

"The Regulator has clearly failed in its role of protecting customers and communities in this instance."

Mr O'Connell called for the Central Bank to commit to ensuring that the banking network across the country will not be removed.

"Our banking sector is at a crossroads and needs a commitment from the Central Bank that the banking network will not disappear, and that they will be proactive in ensuring that communities and vulnerable people will not once again be hit the hardest."

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media