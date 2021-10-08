Search

08/10/2021

Local man set to shave head as fundraiser for children's ICU unit in Our Lady of Lourdes

Local man set to shave head as fundraiser for children's ICU unit in Our Lady of Lourdes

Aidan and his son, Killian, who was treated in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit when he was born.

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A fundraiser for Our Lady of Lourdes neonatal intensive care unit has gotten underway, with a local man raising money for the hospital after they saved his son's life when he was born 10 years ago.

Aidan Kerr, who is running the fundraiser, says that the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) has a special place in his heart after their staff saved his son's life when he was born.

So far, Aidan has raised over €4,000 on his iFundraise page, with him also telling the Democrat that he has over €1,500 in cash and cheque donations.

His current target online is €5,000.

“You don't realize what the NICU is all about until you see it for yourself,” said Aidan, speaking to the Democrat.

He added that he appreciated all the work done by the doctors and nurses, and that his son, Killian, is now flying.

The fundraiser itself will see him shaving and waxing his head, which is set to be done on the 9th of October.

He previously held a fundraiser for the NICU 10 years ago, when he held a sponsored football match, with over €5,000 raised.

People interested in donating to Aidan's fundraiser are asked to do so here

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media