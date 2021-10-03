Search

03/10/2021

Mayo legend Andy Moran lined up for inter-county management gig

Irish Independent report names Andy Moran as new Leitrim Senior team manager

Mayo's Andy Moran Picture: Sportsfile

Reporter:

John Connolly

The Irish Independent has reporting that former Mayo player Andy Moran is set to become the new manager of the Leitrim Men's Senior Football team.

The Independent states that the 2017 Player of the Year will be ratified at a special meeting on Saturday evening to succeed Terry Hyland as manager of the County Senior footballers, his first forray into Senior inter-county management.

Moran, who is currently involved as player manager of the Ballaghaderreen Senior team who were in action in the Mayo Championship on Saturday, is thought to have Mike Solon on board as part of his management team.

It is understood that a number of local selectors will be appointed as part of Moran's backroom team.

It is expected that the news will be officially announced over the weekend.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media