01/10/2021

Louth County Council light up buildings purple for International Recovery Day

Louth County Council lights up buildings for International Recovery Day

Louth County Council lights up buildings for International Recovery Day

Louth County Council lit up a number of buildings purple last night in support of International Recovery Day.

The Council announced their plan on Twitter earlier this week, with buildings lit up over the evening last night.

The building was lit up “to celebrate those recovered from addiction, support those in recovery & to remind others that we all have great capacity for change and Recovery is always possible.”

Louth County Council lit up three buildings in the county: County Hall in Dundalk, as well as Millmount and Magdalene Tower in Drogheda.

International Recovery Day was originally started in 2019 and aims to highlight pathways of recovery from addiction and educating the public about addiction recovery.

“Our overarching goal is to globally connect recovering individuals, families, and communities in order to provide worldwide hope to overcome addiction,” said the group in a statement.

The group have asked cities around the world to light up significant buildings purple to “stand in unity” with other cities and towns around the world, with purple being the colour that symbolically represents addiction recovery.

“We humans are resilient, have great capacity for change and recovery is always possible,” said Louth County Council in a tweet announcing the plan to light up buildings purple.

