People vaccinated in Northern Ireland can now receive a Covid-19 digital cert

A system to allow people vaccinated in Northern Ireland to receive an EU Digital Covid Certificate was opened overnight, with it being welcomed by a local TD.

The portal, which will allow people who received their Covid-19 jabs in Northern Ireland to access the EU digital cert, was welcome by Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú, who had campaigned for the portal in recent weeks.

“‘It has taken some time for the digital infrastructure to be put in place in order to make this a reality for those who were vaccinated in the North and who want an EU Digital Covid Certificate, but I am glad to hear that we are nearly there,” said Deputy Ó Murchú.

All Irish citizens who were vaccinated in Northern Ireland will require a Northern vaccination cert through NIdirect to access the portal, where they will upload that vaccine cert and a copy of their passport to the new portal.

All details will be checked by the Department of Foreign Affairs before the EU cert is sent to applicants.

The portal is now accessible here.