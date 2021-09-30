Search

30/09/2021

People vaccinated in Northern Ireland can now receive a Covid-19 digital cert

EU Digital Covid pass to be issued from today

EU Digital Covid pass

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A system to allow people vaccinated in Northern Ireland to receive an EU Digital Covid Certificate was opened overnight, with it being welcomed by a local TD.

The portal, which will allow people who received their Covid-19 jabs in Northern Ireland to access the EU digital cert, was welcome by Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú, who had campaigned for the portal in recent weeks.

“‘It has taken some time for the digital infrastructure to be put in place in order to make this a reality for those who were vaccinated in the North and who want an EU Digital Covid Certificate, but I am glad to hear that we are nearly there,” said Deputy Ó Murchú.

All Irish citizens who were vaccinated in Northern Ireland will require a Northern vaccination cert through NIdirect to access the portal, where they will upload that vaccine cert and a copy of their passport to the new portal.

All details will be checked by the Department of Foreign Affairs before the EU cert is sent to applicants.

The portal is now accessible here.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media