Gardaí investigating the burglary of a jewellers in Ardee this morning

Gardaí are currently investigating a burglary at a jewellers in Ardee, which occurred early this morning.
The burglary took place at Ardee Jewellers on Irish Street in Ardee in the early hours of this morning.
In a post on Facebook, the jewellers said that they would be open late today due to the break in.
In a statement, Gardaí said that there have not yet been any arrests made in connection with the burglary.
Gardaí have said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.
