Paralympic champion Eve McCrystal visits the Marist

Marist principal Alan Craven with Paralympic champion Eve McCrystal
Paralympic champion cyclist Eve McCrystal visited the Marist Secondary School last week to share her experience.
In a tweet, the school said that they were extremely privaleged to have Ms McCrystal attend the school.
According to the school, she shared her vast experience and knowledge with Leaving Cert PE students
Jennifer McElroy, Aoife Purcell, Lila O’Molloy, back row, Sophie Woulfe and Sophia Murdock, front row, who all made it onto the U18 Leinster Northeast squad
