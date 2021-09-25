Councillors seek meeting with head of HSE's local mental health division over Crosslanes concerns

Louth County Councillors have raised concerns over a meeting requested with the Head of Mental Health Services with the HSE’s CHO8 division after they said only two or three councillors could meet with them.

Independent Cllr Maeve Yore and Fianna Fáil Cllr Seán Kelly have both raised concerns over the meeting, as they have requested that all 29 Louth County Councillors be permitted to meet with the General Manager HSE Mental Health Services CHO8

The meeting was first proposed after a joint motion from Cllr Yore and Cllr Kelly was passed unanimously at a monthly meeting of Louth County Council last September.

Speaking to the Democrat, Cllr Yore said that councillors are seeking the meeting to discuss “pathways for recovery” for those with mental health issues, alongside concerns that the public has raised with them over the Crosslanes mental health facility in Drogheda.

Cllr Yore said that staff at CHO8 would meet with Oireachtas members at the North East Regional Health Forum, and that they wouldn’t be meeting with local councillors.

However, Cllr Yore said that in recent correspondence the head of mental health services had agreed to meet two or three Louth County Councillors, despite calls for them to meet all 29 councillors.

“We have serious concerns, me as a councillor and the public and families of people that have tried to access services in Crosslanes,” said Cllr Yore.

“We’re not happy, two to three councillors is not good enough.

“Myself and Cllr Kelly want action on mental health in Louth.”

A recent ceremony in Dundalk by Let’s Talk Mental Health highlighted the fact that there have been 159 suicides in Louth in the last 12 years, with Cllr Yore pointing to this saying that more needs to be done.

The Democrat asked CHO8 for a comment on this matter and received the following statement:

“In October 2020, MLM CHO facilitated a meeting via Zoom with TDs and Senators in the area and it is the intention that a similar meeting will be arranged later on this year.

“The established route for all queries is via the PQs and Reps system or through the North East Regional Forum.

“The Head of Service for Mental Health has responded to all PQs and Reps received and has offered to attend the Regional Health Forum and this offer also remains open.”