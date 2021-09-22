Search

22/09/2021

Vincent Avenue in Dundalk set for overnight closures due to essential roadworks

Vincent Avenue in Dundalk

Vincent Avenue in Dundalk - Credit Google Maps

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Vincent Avenue in Dundalk is set to close overnight for the next three nights due to essential road works.

The closures, announced by Louth County Council this afternoon, will take place from 7pm each evening until 6am the following morning.

The road is set to be closed for three nights: Wednesday 22nd, Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th of September.

The closures are due to essential road works, according to Louth County Council.

Louth County Council have said that all emergency services will be facilitated.

A diversion will be in place while roadworks are ongoing, with diverted traffic going down Anne Street and onto Park Street, before turning onto Magnet Road and down to Crowe Street.

From Crowe Street, traffic will be diverted onto Francis Street and then back onto Park Street before traffic returns to Dublin Street.

A map of the diversion

