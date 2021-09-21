€9,000 profit for Louth punter after €6 bet on Friday night's Euromillions

A lucky Louth punter scooped a €9,000 prize after putting a €6 bet on the Euromillions numbers last Friday.
The anonymous Wee County punter placed their bet in a Boylesports shop on three numbers in Friday’s Euromillions draw, with odds of 1,500/1.
Their numbers, 5, 8 and 10 all rolled out of the machine and they received their winnings, worth a total of €9,006.
“Well done to our Louth customer who made it look easy with only 3 numbers required before they were rolling in the cash. We offer them huge congratulations and hope they enjoy a good treat with the winnings,” said Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports.
