Search

19/09/2021

Dundalk court: Man missed All-Ireland semi-final after giving single digit salute to garda

Dundalk court: Man missed All-Ireland semi-final after giving single digit salute to garda

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A Tyrone GAA supporter who gave a single digit salute to a Garda driving behind the bus he was travelling in to Croke Park, was arrested for a public order offence and missed seeing his team beat Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Colm Eccles with an address at Slievebane Road, Omagh was before the court charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Northern Cross, Mell on August 28th last.

The court heard the 18 year old initially denied sticking up his middle finger at the garda and claimed he'd made the gesture to a friend.

After being told the defendant had "too much drink taken" and is due to start a civil engineering course in the University of Ulster, Judge Eirinn McKiernan said she would accept a €200 donation to the Turas Counselling Service and strike out the case.

Addressing the teenager, the judge said "Do you understand that if you get a conviction...you won't get a job".

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media