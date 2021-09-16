Possible water supply disruptions in Jenkinstown today, says Irish Water

Water supply issues may arise in Jenkinstown today
There may be water supply disruptions in Jenkinstown and surrounding areas in Louth, as Irish Water undertake repair works.
According to Irish Water, main repair works may cause supply disruptions to Cherry View, Jenkinstown and other surrounding areas in Louth.
The works are set to take place until 6pm this evening.
People impacted by any water disruptions are being advised that it may take between two and three hours after works are completed for water supplies to be returned to normal.
Any resident seeking an update on the progress is asked to check www.water.ie and use the reference code LOU00038228.
