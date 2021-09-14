Have you seen David? Man missing from Clonmel known to frequent Dundalk and Drogheda

David Poyntz
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating David Poyntz, a 30-year-old man who has been missing from Clonmel in Tipperary since Monday, September 6th.
David was last seen in Clonmel on Monday, September 6th.
He is known to frequent both the Dundalk and Drogheda areas of Louth.
David is described as being six-foot in height and is of slim build with black hair.
When he was last seen, he was wearing black jeans, a green t-shirt and grey trainers.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
More News
Eve McCrystal, left, and Katie George Dunlevy proudly displaying their medals at Dublin Airport following their return from Japan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.