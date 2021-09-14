Search

Have you seen David? Man missing from Clonmel known to frequent Dundalk and Drogheda

David Poyntz

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating David Poyntz, a 30-year-old man who has been missing from Clonmel in Tipperary since Monday, September 6th.

David was last seen in Clonmel on Monday, September 6th.

He is known to frequent both the Dundalk and Drogheda areas of Louth.

David is described as being six-foot in height and is of slim build with black hair. 

When he was last seen, he was wearing black jeans, a green t-shirt and grey trainers.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. 

