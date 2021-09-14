Local councillor calls for safety audit of Carlingford Greenway, following a cycling accident last month

There have been calls from a local councillor for a safety audit of Carlingford Greenway, after a person was injured in a cycling accident on the greenway recently.

Sinn Féin’s Antóin Watters called for a safety audit of the greenway during a meeting of Dundalk Municipal District last week, saying that he has received complaints from locals about the condition of the greenway.

The Democrat previously reported that a woman had to be taken to safety after being injured in a cycling accident on the Carlingford Greenway in mid-August.

She was helped by the Greenore Coastguard and Gardaí, who reported that she suffered injuries to her arms and legs.

Cllr Watters called for a safety audit on the greenway, saying that there were overgrown trees and that the surface of the path was bad in some areas.

“I went for a walk on it there a couple of times over the last number of weeks and the conditions are very bad, a lot of the hedges are growing out and the surface of it is very bad in places, the general upkeep is not great,” said Cllr Watters.

He said that he had concerns about the proposed expansion of the greenway, questioning how the council could maintain a further stretch of greenway when they are unable to maintain the current route.

“My fear is with us looking to extend it that we’re not nearly fit to look after what we have… If we could try and get on top of this now and keep on top of it, that’s the main thing.

“It’s a major attraction to the area, don’t get me wrong, it’s brilliant.

“I think it’s the best thing that came to the area in a long time, but it needs to be done right.”

Cllr Watters told the meeting that he was recently approached by a member of the public who had offered to help sponsor a bike repair station on the greenway, and asked for the council to potentially examine the idea.

“It’s a really good idea, because if you do puncture the bike on the greenway you’re in a bit of a handle because there’s nothing there for you to be able to repair it.”

The Great Western Greenway in Sligo has bike repair stations available, with patches and a tyre pressure metre that are available for everyone to use.

According to Cllr Watters, he has found that it would cost approximately €1,000 to install a bike repair station on the greenway.

Officials at the DMD meeting said that Louth County Council has received complaints from locals over the condition of the Greenway.

They also told the meeting that something like a bike repair station would be possible to implement.