Man (22) in critical condition following collision in Ardee on Saturday

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Ardee last Saturday.

Gardaí in Ardee are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision involving two vehicles on the N2 in Edmonstown in Louth last Saturday evening.

The serious two-vehicle collision occurred on the N2 in Edmonstown at approximately 8:20pm on Saturday, September 11th.

The collision occurred between a car and a motorcyclist.

The male motorcyclist, 22, was removed from the scene and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The condition of the 22-year-old is critical.

The male car driver, late 30s, and his passenger, male mid-60s, were treated at the scene by paramedics.

An examination of the scene was carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened.

Investigations are ongoing

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Road users who may have been travelling on the N2 in Edmonstown on Saturday evening between 8pm and 8:30pm and who may have footage - including dash cam - are asked to make it available to Gardaí in Ardee.

Those with information should contact Ardee Garda Station (041) 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.