Caravan fire in Faughart extinguished by fire services this morning

Dundalk Fire Station
Gardaí in Louth have said that they are investigating a caravan fire that occurred in Faughart early on Monday, September 13th.
The fire itself was in Faughart Lower, with both Gardaí and fire services attending the scene.
Fire services successfully extinguished the fire, with Gardaí saying no other people were present at the scene.
Alongside this, no further property was damaged in the fire.
Gardaí have said that investigations remain ongoing.
