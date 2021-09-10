Male hospitalised after incident in Ardee yesterday evening

Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda
A male has been hospitalised after an incident in Ardee yesterday evening.
Gardaí and emergency services both attended the scene of the incident, which occurred at approximately 7:10pm in Ardee yesterday.
According to Gardaí, the male was then transported to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.
He was brought to hospital due to a non-life-threatening medical emergency.
