10/09/2021

Local councillors criticize Irish Water over lack of communication on water issues in Dundalk and Cooley

Irish Water announce disruption to supply in Louth today

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Irish Water was criticized for “poor communication” with Dundalk and Cooley residents regarding water issues at a recent council meeting.

Sinn Féin Cllrs for Dundalk, Kevin Meenan and Antóin Watters both levelled criticism towards Irish Water for their lack of communication with locals in Dundalk and Cooley regarding water supplies in the area.

Cllr Watters highlighted recent issues in Cooley, where water pumps have failed and left residents without water for up to 36 hours, saying that there was little communication with residents over the issues from both Louth County Council and Irish Water.

According to Cllr Watters, he had heard of residents returning home from cancer treatments only to be left without water for extended periods of time.

He added that “it wasn’t good enough in this day and age” and that more needed to be done to keep people informed.

Cllr Watters called on Louth County Council to engage with Irish Water about their communications.

Cllr Kevin Meenan also spoke out on the ongoing issues with water discolouration in Dundalk, and that Irish Water have had poor communication with residents.

Cllr Meenan said that while many local councillors will highlight issues on their Facebook pages, this information may not always reach locals.

