Dundalk IT receive €1.3 million in funding for campus works and new equipment

Dundalk IT has received an additional €1.3 million in funding for capital projects and equipment from the Department of Further and Higher Education.

DKIT are set to receive a total of €1,336,853 in funding from the Department, with a total of €38 million being spent in colleges across the country.

The funding will be able to be allocated to works across campuses to outfit them for a safe reopening this month, alongside key ICT devices like laptops for disadvantaged students who have faced difficulties accessing a suitable device for studies.

Colleges will also be able to spend the funding on key equipment and infrastructure to allow them to facilitate more places for students.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, said that as students return to college, the grant funding should allow for key works to be carried out.

“The grant funding will also help facilitate the safe and very welcome return of students to campus-based learning, and will allow higher education institutions to carry out necessary minor works and equipment upgrades across their estates over the coming year,” said Minister Harris.

He added that the funding will allow for the procurement of laptops to continue for disadvantaged students.

“The COVID-19 pandemic shone a spotlight on the issue of digital inequity.

“In response to this, I announced funding last year for the procurement of laptops to lend to students who did not have the resources to acquire a device themselves.

“I am pleased that this initiative will continue into the coming academic year, and higher education institutions will be able to use the devolved capital grant to procure additional laptops where they are required.”

The funding itself will be provided through the Higher Education Authority.