Discoloured water likely around parts of Dundalk as second phase of water main flushing gets underway

The second phase of the water main flushing programme in Dundalk is set to begin today, to help solve the ongoing issues with discolouration throughout town.

Irish Water and Louth County Council have said that the programme of water main flushing will begin today to clear the network of sediment that entered the water during a burst earlier this year.

According to Irish Water, the flushing is essential to clear the remaining manganese from the water network and to reduce the chance of future discolouration.

The excess manganese comes from the source water that feeds the Cavanhill water treatment plant, where works were carried out to install an interim manganese treatment system to reduce levels in treated water.

While the flushing programme is ongoing, there will be temporary water discolouration in areas between today and Friday September 10th, in areas including:

Bellewsbridge

Coxes Desmene

Castletown Road

Boyle O Reilly Terrace

St Nicholas Avenue

Fatima

Barleyfield Armagh Road

Kilcurry

Balriggan

Carnbeg

St Alphonsus Road

Barrack Street

Quay Street

Belfry Gardens

Seatown Place

Meadow Grove

Green Acres

Oaklawns

Avenue Road

Cluan Enda

Blakely Close

Ecco Road

Mount Avenue

Ard Easmuin

Beechmount Drive

Green Gates

Lurgangreen

Dromiskin

Castlebellingham

Donal Heaney of Irish Water said: "Irish Water and Louth County Council understands the inconvenience caused when flushing works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these necessary works to remove any remaining sediment from the network and restore normal supply to impacted customers.

"Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused.”

According to Irish Water, it may take between two and three hours for normal water to return to all customers once flushing is complete.

Customers have also been told to run their water for a few minutes to clear any discolouration.