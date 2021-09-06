Search

06/09/2021

Discoloured water likely around parts of Dundalk as second phase of water main flushing gets underway

The second phase of water main flushing is set to get underway today

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The second phase of the water main flushing programme in Dundalk is set to begin today, to help solve the ongoing issues with discolouration throughout town.

Irish Water and Louth County Council have said that the programme of water main flushing will begin today to clear the network of sediment that entered the water during a burst earlier this year.

According to Irish Water, the flushing is essential to clear the remaining manganese from the water network and to reduce the chance of future discolouration.

The excess manganese comes from the source water that feeds the Cavanhill water treatment plant, where works were carried out to install an interim manganese treatment system to reduce levels in treated water.

While the flushing programme is ongoing, there will be temporary water discolouration in areas between today and Friday September 10th, in areas including:

  • Bellewsbridge
  • Coxes Desmene
  • Castletown Road
  • Boyle O Reilly Terrace
  • St Nicholas Avenue
  • Fatima
  • Barleyfield Armagh Road
  • Kilcurry
  • Balriggan
  • Carnbeg
  • St Alphonsus Road
  • Barrack Street
  • Quay Street
  • Belfry Gardens
  • Seatown Place
  • Meadow Grove
  • Green Acres
  • Oaklawns
  • Avenue Road
  • Cluan Enda
  • Blakely Close
  • Ecco Road
  • Mount Avenue
  • Ard Easmuin
  • Beechmount Drive
  • Green Gates
  • Lurgangreen
  • Dromiskin
  • Castlebellingham

Donal Heaney of Irish Water said: "Irish Water and Louth County Council understands the inconvenience caused when flushing works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these necessary works to remove any remaining sediment from the network and restore normal supply to impacted customers.

"Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused.”

According to Irish Water, it may take between two and three hours for normal water to return to all customers once flushing is complete.

Customers have also been told to run their water for a few minutes to clear any discolouration.

